New round of intra-Syrian talks to be held in Vienna January 26-27 — source

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The next round of the intra-Syrian negotiations is scheduled to be held in Vienna on January 26-27, a source in the Syrian opposition informed TASS.

"The next round of the intra-Syrian negotiations is scheduled for January 26-27, this time not in Geneva, but in Vienna," he said.

The previous round of the intra-Syrian talks was held in December 2017. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura earlier said he planned to hold another meeting in the second half of January. Previously, the intra-Syrian negotiations were always held in Geneva.