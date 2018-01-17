Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

New round of intra-Syrian talks to be held in Vienna January 26-27 — source

World
January 17, 12:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The previous round of the intra-Syrian talks was held in December 2017

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The next round of the intra-Syrian negotiations is scheduled to be held in Vienna on January 26-27, a source in the Syrian opposition informed TASS.

"The next round of the intra-Syrian negotiations is scheduled for January 26-27, this time not in Geneva, but in Vienna," he said.

The previous round of the intra-Syrian talks was held in December 2017. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura earlier said he planned to hold another meeting in the second half of January. Previously, the intra-Syrian negotiations were always held in Geneva.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s 2018 FIFA World Cup infrastructure worth $8.5 bln
2
Crimea's ex-prosecutor demands Kiev investigate Ukrainian president
3
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber to make debut flight in February 2018
4
Putin says legislative regulation of cryptocurrency market may be needed
5
Russian military restore infrastructure of Deir ez-Zor’s eastern territories
6
Japan dismisses Russia’s concerns, says it has full control of its missile systems
7
Russian specialists on way back to Argentine missing sub search area — Argentine Navy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама