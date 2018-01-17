Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Serbian president set to visit Kosovo and Metohija

World
January 17, 9:35 UTC+3 BELGRADE

Vucic is set to meet with Kosovo Serbs in the the cities of Kosovska Mitrovica, Gracanica and Laplje Selo

BELGRADE, January 17. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is set to visit Kosovo and Metohija on January 20-21, the Tanjug news agency reported citing presidential administration.

Vucic is set to meet with Kosovo Serbs in the the cities of Kosovska Mitrovica, Gracanica and Laplje Selo.

Earlier, the president announced plans to visit Kosovo and Metohija in his address to the nation over the murder of Kosovo Serb leader Oliver Ivanovic.

Ivanovic, a leader of Kosovan Serbs and the head of the ‘Freedom, Democracy, Truth’ party was gunned down on Tuesday morning while entering his party’s office. Vucic has already described Ivanovic’s murder as a terror attack against the entire people of Serbia.

