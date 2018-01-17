Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s VK and Yandex remain among most popular online pages in Ukraine despite ban

World
January 17, 6:03 UTC+3 KIEV

Two other Russian websites - Odnoklassniki and Mail.ru are in top ten

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, January 17. /TASS/. A survey into online preferences of Ukrainians shows that Russian web portals VKontakte and Yandex remain popular in Ukraine despite the government’s ban, the Internet Association of Ukraine said on Tuesday.

The association names Google, Youtube, Facebook, Vkontakte and Yandex as the top five most popular domains among the country’s users in December 2017.

Two other Russian websites - Odnoklassniki and Mail.ru have made it into the top ten.

On May 16, 2017, Ukraine announced it was expanding economic sanctions against Russian companies. The expanded blacklist consisted of 1,228 Russian individuals and 468 companies, including Russian media and IT giants such as 1C, ABBYY, Kaspersky Lab, Dr.Web and others. In addition, Russia’s VKontakte and Odnoklassniki social networks, Mail.ru and Yandex internet companies have been banned.

Sanctions were also imposed on a number of Russian media companies, including TV channels RBC, TVTsentr, VGTRK, NTV Plus and Zvezda.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s 2018 FIFA World Cup infrastructure worth $8.5 bln
2
Crimea's ex-prosecutor demands Kiev investigate Ukrainian president
3
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber to make debut flight in February 2018
4
Putin says legislative regulation of cryptocurrency market may be needed
5
Russian military restore infrastructure of Deir ez-Zor’s eastern territories
6
Japan dismisses Russia’s concerns, says it has full control of its missile systems
7
Russian specialists on way back to Argentine missing sub search area — Argentine Navy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама