Russia’s VK and Yandex remain among most popular online pages in Ukraine despite ban

KIEV, January 17. /TASS/. A survey into online preferences of Ukrainians shows that Russian web portals VKontakte and Yandex remain popular in Ukraine despite the government’s ban, the Internet Association of Ukraine said on Tuesday.

The association names Google, Youtube, Facebook, Vkontakte and Yandex as the top five most popular domains among the country’s users in December 2017.

Two other Russian websites - Odnoklassniki and Mail.ru have made it into the top ten.

On May 16, 2017, Ukraine announced it was expanding economic sanctions against Russian companies. The expanded blacklist consisted of 1,228 Russian individuals and 468 companies, including Russian media and IT giants such as 1C, ABBYY, Kaspersky Lab, Dr.Web and others. In addition, Russia’s VKontakte and Odnoklassniki social networks, Mail.ru and Yandex internet companies have been banned.

Sanctions were also imposed on a number of Russian media companies, including TV channels RBC, TVTsentr, VGTRK, NTV Plus and Zvezda.