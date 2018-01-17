Military helicopter crashes in Colombia, ten dead

BOGOTA, January 17. /TASS/. Ten people were killed when a Mi-17 helicopter crashed in northern Colombia on Tuesday, the country’s authorities said.

"We learned with regret about the death of the crew and passengers of a military helicopter in Segovia (Antioquia department)," president Juan Manuel Santos wrote on his Twitter page.

According to an official statement by the Colombian ground forces, the helicopter had a crew of four servicemen and six passengers on board, including two civilians. No one survived.