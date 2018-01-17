Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kosovo may turn to FBI for help in Serbian politician's murder probe — TV

World
January 17, 3:59 UTC+3 BELGRADE

Oliver Ivanovic, a leader of Kosovan Serbs and the head of the ‘Freedom, Democracy, Truth’ party was gunned down on Tuesday morning

BELGRADE, January 17. /TASS/. The Security Council of the unrecognized Republic of Kosovo said it may turn to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for help in investigating the murder of a Kosovo Serb leader Oliver Ivanovic, Kosovo’s RTK TV reported on Tuesday.

According to the channel, the Kosovo Security Council described the situation in the unrecognized republic as "calm and stable," adding that the murder will be investigated thoroughly.

Members of the council also said that if in need of help or expertise, they may turn for help to reputed foreign and international bodies, including the FBI.

Oliver Ivanovic, a leader of Kosovan Serbs and the head of the ‘Freedom, Democracy, Truth’ party was gunned down on Tuesday morning while entering his party’s office. The wounded politician was found by a neighbor who was returning from a shop. Ivanovic was rushed to a hospital in Kosovska Mitrovica with at least five gunshot wounds in the chest, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Representatives of international missions to Kosovo condemned Ivanovic’s murder and demanded bringing those responsible to justice as soon as possible. Russia said that the situation may bring about the atmosphere of terror and give rise to inter-ethnic conflicts in the region.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has already described Ivanovic’s murder as a terror attack against the entire people of Serbia.

