US envoy hopes new consulate building will make visas more accessible for Russians

World
January 16, 13:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On January 16, the Consular Section of the US Embassy in Russia started receiving visitors in a new modern building

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The new building of the Consular Section of the US Embassy in Moscow will facilitate the visa issuance procedure for Russians, US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman told TASS on Tuesday.

On January 16, the Consular Section of the US Embassy in Russia started receiving visitors in a new modern building with a large capacity. It is located on the territory of the US embassy, Bolshoy Devyatinsky Lane 8, Moscow.

Huntsman said that the opening of the new building would make visas more accessible.

"We’re working to simplify the system to allow more people-to-people contact and interaction. The only way that is possible is a visa system that’s up and running and accessible to people in Russia," Huntsman said.

"It’s my hope that this will facilitate people-to-people contacts," he added.

