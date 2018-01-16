China’s Foreign Ministry approves of Russian top diplomat’s Vancouver meeting statements

BEIJING, January 16. /TASS/. China’s authorities give a high assessment and approve of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s statements on the international situation, including on the ministerial meeting in Vancouver on North Korea, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang said at a regular briefing, answering reporters’ questions.

"China gives a high assessment and approves of Sergey Lavrov’s statements about Chinese-Russian cooperation on the world stage. Our countries support comprehensive relations of strategic partnership, conducting effective negotiations with each other," he noted. "Both China and Russia observe the basic principles and provisions of the UN Security Council charter to address international problems."

According to the diplomat, the negotiations in Vancouver "are void of representativeness and a legal value" and so are not effective.

"China and Russia are also actively cooperating within such organizations as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation," he reiterated.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that Russia considers the ministerial meeting in Vancouver on North Korea harmful and refuted the statements of its support by Moscow. He also reported that Russia and China were not invited to the event and that representatives of these countries were suggested to come in the evening of January 16, after the main sessions are over, to learn about reached agreements.

On January 16, 2018, foreign ministers will convene in Vancouver to discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula under the chairmanship of Canada and the United States. The talks are expected to involve foreign ministers from 16 states, most of them allies in the Korean War that opposed North Korea.