Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US says actions with regard to Russia’s diplomatic facilities are "perfectly legal"

World
January 16, 5:20 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Previously reported that Russia had completed preparations for pursuing in court the US over the seizure of Russian diplomatic property

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, January 16. /TASS/. The actions of the United States with regard to Russian diplomatic property on the US territory are "perfectly legal," an official with the US State Department told TASS. The spokesman was asked to comment on a statement made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov regarding this issue.

"As Spokesperson [Heather] Nauert has said, the actions that the United States Government has taken with regard to Russian consulates and facilities has been perfectly legal. We’ve talked about this for many months now. There is nothing that was inappropriate or done wrong in any kind of fashion," the official said.

On Monday, speaking at his annual press conference, Sergey Lavrov said that Russia had completed preparations for pursuing in court the US over the seizure of Russian diplomatic property.

"I have not mentioned here an unprecedented incident, the seizure of Russian diplomatic property. We are now launching legal proceedings, preparations have already been completed," the diplomat said.

On September 2, the US authorities closed down Russia’s consulate-general in San Francisco, trade mission in Washington and its branch in New York, which Russia had been using on lease terms. The two first facilities on the list are Russian property and enjoy diplomatic immunity. Moscow has interpreted the seizure of its assets as an openly hostile act and urged the US authorities to urgently return them.

Speaking at a news conference in Xiamen, China, on September 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Foreign Ministry to take the case over the seizure of Russian diplomatic property to a US court. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov later said that the work on the lawsuit was in progress and it would be filed in the near future.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Serbia suspends dialogue with Kosovo in EU due to Serbian politician's murder
2
Kremlin: Kiev mum on Putin's offer to hand over military equipment from Crimea
3
Press review: Turkey’s imminent assault on Syrian Kurds and Gagarin’s bust in Palestine
4
Japan dismisses Russia’s concerns, says it has full control of its missile systems
5
Geologists report new promising platinum deposit in Russia's north
6
Kiev lifts sanctions from Russian coal supplier
7
Bill on Donbass reintegration goes against Ukraine's constitution, politician says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама