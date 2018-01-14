Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Talks between Venezuelan government, opposition to continue in Dominicana on January 18

World
January 14, 7:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"We have made very serious progress. However, several issues are yet to be solved," Dominican President Danilo Medina, who mediated the talks

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Negotiations between the Venezuelan government and the opposition in the Dominican capital Santo Domingo will resume on January 18, said Dominican President Danilo Medina, who mediated the talks.

He said that despite major progress, the sides were unable to reach final agreement during the three-day talks aimed at settling the political crisis in the country.

"We have made very serious progress. However, several issues are yet to be solved. We agreed to continue the talks on Thursday, January 18, in Santo Domingo," Medina told a media briefing to comment on results of the negotiations, televised by the Telesur TV channel.

"The government and the opposition managed to agree on the majority of questions raised. We need to settle a number of other issues. I’m sure this will be done on January 18," the Dominican leader added.

The negotiations were held behind closed doors in the Dominican Foreign Ministry’s office. They lasted 12 hours on Friday and eight hours on Saturday.

The Venezuelan governmental delegation was led by telecoms minister Jorge Rodrigues and Constitutional Assembly president Delcy Rodriguez. The opposition’s delegation was led by lawmaker Julio Borges.

The talks were mediated by Medina, along with former former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero and envoys of Chile, Mexico, Bolivia and Nicaragua.

Since April 2017, Venezuela has been in the grips of protests steered by the opposition following the rulings of the Supreme Court to limit the functions of the parliament controlled by President Nicolas Maduro’s political opponents. More than 120 people died in clashes and thousands of participants in the manifestations received injuries.

The first round of consultations on settling the crisis was held in Santo Domingo on September 13-14, the second - on December 1-2, and the third - on December 15. No formal agreement was signed so far.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian military eliminates militants who shelled Hmeymim airbase December 31
2
Russian pilots to practice landing on highway during military drills
3
Russian, US ambassadors outline joint steps to improve relations between countries
4
MiG-29 multirole frontline fighter sends its might to new heights
5
Gazprom to launch Yuzhno-Kirinskoye field in 2023 — company
6
Russia's 'Night Hunter': from maiden flight to fighting ISIS
7
Putin instructs cabinet to spread free port regime to airports of Russia’s Far East
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама