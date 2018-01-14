Incumbent president Zeman wins first round of Czech presidential vote

PRAGUE, January 14. /TASS/. Incumbent president Milos Zeman won the first round of Czech presidential elections on Saturday and will face Jiri Drahos in the second round of the vote due later this month, the Czech statistical department said.

As of 22:00 Moscow time, the department completed counting votes from 14,866 constituencies in the republic.

73-year-old Zeman won the first round with 38.56% of the vote, or 1,985,547 votes. His opponent Dragos, the 69-year-old former chairman of the Czech Academy of Sciences, garnered 26.6% of the vote, or 1,369,601 votes in total.

The turnout was 61.92% The Czech republic has 8.366 million registered voters.