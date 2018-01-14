Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Incumbent president Zeman wins first round of Czech presidential vote

World
January 14, 3:11 UTC+3 PRAGUE

73-year-old Zeman got 38.56% of the vote

Share
1 pages in this article
Vote count at a polling station in Prague

Vote count at a polling station in Prague

© REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE, January 14. /TASS/. Incumbent president Milos Zeman won the first round of Czech presidential elections on Saturday and will face Jiri Drahos in the second round of the vote due later this month, the Czech statistical department said.

As of 22:00 Moscow time, the department completed counting votes from 14,866 constituencies in the republic.

73-year-old Zeman won the first round with 38.56% of the vote, or 1,985,547 votes. His opponent Dragos, the 69-year-old former chairman of the Czech Academy of Sciences, garnered 26.6% of the vote, or 1,369,601 votes in total.

The turnout was 61.92% The Czech republic has 8.366 million registered voters.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian military eliminates militants who shelled Hmeymim airbase December 31
2
Russian pilots to practice landing on highway during military drills
3
Russian, US ambassadors outline joint steps to improve relations between countries
4
MiG-29 multirole frontline fighter sends its might to new heights
5
Gazprom to launch Yuzhno-Kirinskoye field in 2023 — company
6
Russia's 'Night Hunter': from maiden flight to fighting ISIS
7
Putin instructs cabinet to spread free port regime to airports of Russia’s Far East
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама