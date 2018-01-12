Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission says tensions in Donbass escalated again

World
January 12, 18:55 UTC+3 KIEV

This is evidenced by 2,000 violations that the SMM's observers recorded from 17.00 Tuesday to 17.00 Wednesday

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, January 12. /TASS/. The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) has said the situation in the conflict zone in the Donbass region has escalated again.

Read also

Russia interested in settlement in eastern Ukraine — Putin

"The parties do not fully comply with their obligations… Now we can say that a phase of escalation started. This is evidenced by 2,000 violations that our observers recorded from 17.00 Tuesday to 17.00 Wednesday," Alexander Hug, the Principal Deputy Chief Monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, told reporters at a press briefing on Friday.

He noted though that, despite the complex situation, the SMM will continue to travel to any areas of the Donbass region.

On December 20, the Contact Group on the settlement in eastern Ukraine reached an agreement on yet another ceasefire at a meeting in Minsk, which came into force on December 23, in the run-up to the New Year holidays. However, the self-proclaimed Donbass republics have continued to register the shelling of their territories by the Ukrainian armed forces.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian military eliminates militants who shelled Hmeymim airbase December 31
2
Russia developing next-generation heavy flame-thrower
3
Putin slams drone attack on Russian base in Syria as provocation
4
Diplomat points out UK reporters ordered to smear Russia ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup
5
Russian pilots to practice landing on highway during military drills
6
Russian ice hockey team set for gold at 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang
7
Drones that attacked Russian facilities in Syria followed pre-programed route — expert
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама