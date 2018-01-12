Russian, Turkish top diplomats hold telephone call, source in Ankara says

ANKARA, January 12. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu held a telephone call on Friday, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told reporters without specifying the details of the conversation.

The source noted that "the talks had been initiated by the Russian side."

Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier held a telephone conversation as well. The two presidents focused on developments in Syria, including a drone attack against Russia’s military base.