Syrian troops repel attacks by terrorist groups in Aleppo, Idlib and Hama — SANA

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Syrian servicemen and militia have repelled attacks by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group and regained control over seven settlements near the town of Khanasir south of Aleppo, the official SANA news agency reported on Thursday.

According to the agency, the terrorist group’s major forces attacked governmental troops near Khanasir earlier this week. In a counter-offensive that followed, Syrian pro-government forces regained control over all territories they lost during the attack.

In addition, more than 20 Jabhat al-Nusra members including a field commander were killed in clashes near the Abu al-Duhur military airfield in the Idlib province on Thursday.

Intense fighting also took place in the north of the Hama province. With aerial support, during which several armored vehicles were destroyed, Syrian troops inflicted serious losses to extremist forces and killed several field commanders.

Military operation against Jabhat al-Nusra and its allies continues in northern Syria for more than a month. During this period, the armed forces and militia have killed more than 600 militants. The aim of the operation is to regain control over regions on the border of the Aleppo, Idlib and Hama governorates.