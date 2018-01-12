Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Syrian troops repel attacks by terrorist groups in Aleppo, Idlib and Hama — SANA

World
January 12, 7:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Military operation against Jabhat al-Nusra and its allies continues in northern Syria for more than a month

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Hussein Malla

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Syrian servicemen and militia have repelled attacks by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group and regained control over seven settlements near the town of Khanasir south of Aleppo, the official SANA news agency reported on Thursday.

Read also

Putin slams drone attack on Russian base in Syria as provocation

According to the agency, the terrorist group’s major forces attacked governmental troops near Khanasir earlier this week. In a counter-offensive that followed, Syrian pro-government forces regained control over all territories they lost during the attack.

In addition, more than 20 Jabhat al-Nusra members including a field commander were killed in clashes near the Abu al-Duhur military airfield in the Idlib province on Thursday.

Intense fighting also took place in the north of the Hama province. With aerial support, during which several armored vehicles were destroyed, Syrian troops inflicted serious losses to extremist forces and killed several field commanders.

Military operation against Jabhat al-Nusra and its allies continues in northern Syria for more than a month. During this period, the armed forces and militia have killed more than 600 militants. The aim of the operation is to regain control over regions on the border of the Aleppo, Idlib and Hama governorates.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia ready to return to Ukraine dozens of naval ships, warplanes
2
Putin calls Kim Jong Un competent and mature politician
3
Putin slams drone attack on Russian base in Syria as provocation
4
Syrian troops repel attacks by terrorist groups in Aleppo, Idlib and Hama — SANA
5
Kremlin highlights contacts aimed at resolving Syrian crisis continue at various levels
6
Reports of 31 drones attacking Russian facilities in Syria untrue, says defense official
7
Putin concerned by US plans to re-equip nuclear delivery vehicles for conventional arms
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама