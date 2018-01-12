US court verdict in Russian citizen murder case expected next week

WASHINGTON, January 12. /TASS/. A judge in Montgomery County, Maryland, is expected to announce next week his verdict to one of the four suspects in the murder of 18-year-old Russian citizen Artem Ziberov, a spokesperson for Montgomery County State's Attorney has told TASS.

Spokesperson Ramon Korionoff said on Thursday that the sides in the murder trial of Jose Canales-Yanez are expected to make their final statements next Tuesday or Wednesday, and the judge will deliver his verdict shortly after.

Ziberov and his schoolmate, 17-year-old Shadi Najjar, were shot dead late on June 5, 2017, when they were sitting in a car the night before their high school graduation. Gunmen, believed to be in another car, fired more than 20 rounds at the vehicles. One of the teenagers was shot four times and the other ten.

The suspects were identified as Jose Canales-Yanez, 25; Edgar Garcia-Gaona, 24; his brother Roger Garcia, 19; and Rony Alexander Galicia, 25. The suspects, who were charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, pleaded not guilty. The cases of Garcia-Gaona and Garcia were merged into a single case, with hearings scheduled to begin on April 25.

Investigators believe that Najjar was the main target for the attack, as the suspects held him responsible for a robbery committed in December 2016.