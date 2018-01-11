Syria rejects France’s accusations of bombing hospitals in Idlib

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Syria has flatly denied targeting hospitals and civilians in in the Idlib province. The Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement circulated by the SANA news agency on Thursday that it denounces the French Foreign Ministry’s stance, which "repeats false accusations against Damascus put forward by the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group."

"This is done to mislead the French public opinion regarding developments in Syria and conceal the failure of Paris’s policy, which backed militants," the document reads.

On Wednesday, the French Foreign Ministry condemned what it described as intense bombing raids conducted by the Syrian Air Force, which allegedly "affected civilians and several hospitals." Paris expressed concern about the humanitarian situation in that governorate and called for compliance with the agreements reached by the nations acting as the Syrian ceasefire guarantors (Russia, Iran and Turkey) in Astana in 2017 on setting up a de-escalation zone in Idlib.