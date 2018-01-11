Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian military delivers humanitarian aid to border town in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

World
January 11, 9:31 UTC+3 ZABADANI

The city, located close to the de-escalation zone in Eastern Ghouta, had been controlled by Jabhat al-Nusra for several years and is now under control of moderate opposition’s armed groups

ZABADANI/Syria/, January 11. /TASS/. Russia’s military from the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria delivered on Thursday several tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Al-Zabadani, in southwestern Syria’s Rif Dimashq Governorate, a TASS correspondent said.

The city, located close to the de-escalation zone in Eastern Ghouta, had been controlled by Jabhat al-Nusra (terror group, outlawed in Russia) for several years and is now under control of moderate opposition’s armed groups.

Al-Zabadani had been home to more than 50,000 citizens before the war and now the population does not exceed 20,000. The city center was ruined during the long and heavy fighting.

The center’s representatives have set up a mobile medical facility in the city.

The reconciliation center has been sending humanitarian cargos to the worst-hit Syrian areas on a day-to-day basis. Over the past days, more than 12 tonnes of foodstuffs and essential items have been sent to the governorates of Aleppo, Deir ez-Zor, Homs, Rif Dimashq and Hama. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the center has conducted a total of 1,720 humanitarian events delivering more than 2,300 tonnes of humanitarian aid. Russian military doctors have provided assistance to at least 70,000 Syrians.

The center is also tasked with coordinating the integration into peaceful life of militants, who have laid down arms and also with controlling the ceasefire implementation. A total of 2,324 settlements have signed agreements to join reconciliation process.

