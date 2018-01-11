Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Seoul, Pyongyang to discuss North Korea’s participation in Olympics before January 20

World
January 11, 7:45 UTC+3 SEOUL

The International Olympic Committee said on Thursday it would organize a meeting with officials from the two Koreas on January 20 in Switzerland’s Lausanne to discuss the matter

Share
1 pages in this article

SEOUL, January 11. /TASS/. South and North Koreas plan to hold a working-level meeting before January 20 to discuss North Korea’s participation in the forthcoming Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, Yonhap said on Thursday, citing a source in Soul’s ministry of unification.

"It is believed that the working-level talks are likely to be held before (Jan. 20). Based on the outcomes of the inter-Korean meeting, the IOC and the two Koreas are expected to finalize details (over the North's participation)," the source was quoted as saying.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday it would organize a meeting with officials from the two Koreas on January 20 in Switzerland’s Lausanne to discuss the matter.

According to Yonhap, Seoul is expected to be represented at the talks by Roh Tae-kang, a deputy minister of culture, who was among South Korea's delegation to the high-level meeting. The working-level meeting is to agree the routes of the North Korean delegation that will have from 400 to 500 people and their accommodations.

On January 9, the first round of dialogue on mending ties between North and South Koreas was held in the border village of Panmunjom. The parties discussed reopening an emergency communication channel between military officials, holding consultations on easing tensions on the border and reached an agreement on the North Korean delegation’s visit to the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. North Korea will send a delegation of government officials, taekwondo demonstration team, fans and a support team.

The upcoming Olympics, which are 23rd Winter Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Reports of 31 drones attacking Russian facilities in Syria untrue, says defense official
2
Russia to stand up for viability of Iran nuclear deal — Lavrov
3
Defense chief sets sights on beefing up Russia’s nuclear triad with advanced weaponry
4
Russia won’t attend PACE January session
5
'Black holes' of the Russian Navy
6
Rosatom keeps uranium mining flat at 3,000 tonnes in 2017
7
Putin test-fires ballistic missiles in strategic nuclear force command and control drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама