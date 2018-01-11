Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

OSCE concerned over arrest of director of Chechen Memorial Human Rights Center’s branch

World
January 11, 9:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Ingibjorg Solrun Gisladottir has expressed concern over the arrest of Oyub Titiev, director of Chechnya’s Memorial Human Rights Center.

Read also
Ramzan Kadyrov

US adds Chechnya’s leader to Magnitsky sanctions list

"I am deeply concerned regarding the detainment, grounds for arrest and the physical and mental well-being of Oyub Titiev in custody," the ODIHR press service quoted her as saying on Wednesday. ‘

’Given Oyub Titiev’s reputation as a prominent and dedicated human rights defender, I urge the Russian authorities to ensure his human rights, including access to a lawyer and the rights to a fair trial, to physical integrity and dignity, and to protection from judicial harassment, criminalization and arbitrary arrest.’’

A spokesman of Chechen law enforcement agencies told TASS earlier Titiev was detained after police had found a bag with 180 grams of a plant-based substance smelling of marijuana in his car they had stopped for an identity check. A criminal case on charges of illegal possession of drugs was opened against Titiev.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
OSCE
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia ready to return to Ukraine dozens of naval ships, warplanes
2
General Staff reveals details of drones that attacked Russian bases in Syria
3
Putin slams drone attack on Russian base in Syria as provocation
4
Russian hockey players will perform at 2018 Olympics in uniforms with OAR logo
5
Drones that attacked Russian facilities in Syria followed pre-programed route — expert
6
Gorbachev calls on nuclear powers not to forget about obligations under NPT
7
Digital radar goes on combat duty in central Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама