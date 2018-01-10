Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Israel hails Russia’s responsible stance on Middle East - Israel’s ambassador to Russia

World
January 10, 22:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The diplomat pointed out that the relations "are developing positively and dynamically" between the two countries

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Israel highly praises Russia’s responsible stance on the Middle East, the country’s Ambassador to Russia Gary Koren told TASS on Wednesday.

"Israel highly praises Russia’s responsible stance which has been mirrored more than once in friendly exchange of opinions on the situation in the Middle East between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin," he said.

The diplomat pointed out that the relations "are developing positively and dynamically" between the two countries.

"Delegations pay reciprocal visits, talks are held regularly at different levels of power and in all spheres of our multifaceted cooperation," Koren said.

On January 1, Putin and Netanyahu held a phone conversation and "discussed a possible meeting in the near future.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Reports of 31 drones attacking Russian facilities in Syria untrue, says defense official
2
Russia to stand up for viability of Iran nuclear deal — Lavrov
3
Defense chief sets sights on beefing up Russia’s nuclear triad with advanced weaponry
4
Russia won’t attend PACE January session
5
'Black holes' of the Russian Navy
6
Rosatom keeps uranium mining flat at 3,000 tonnes in 2017
7
Putin test-fires ballistic missiles in strategic nuclear force command and control drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама