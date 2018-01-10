Israel hails Russia’s responsible stance on Middle East - Israel’s ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Israel highly praises Russia’s responsible stance on the Middle East, the country’s Ambassador to Russia Gary Koren told TASS on Wednesday.

"Israel highly praises Russia’s responsible stance which has been mirrored more than once in friendly exchange of opinions on the situation in the Middle East between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin," he said.

The diplomat pointed out that the relations "are developing positively and dynamically" between the two countries.

"Delegations pay reciprocal visits, talks are held regularly at different levels of power and in all spheres of our multifaceted cooperation," Koren said.

On January 1, Putin and Netanyahu held a phone conversation and "discussed a possible meeting in the near future.".