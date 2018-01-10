5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, January 10. /TASS/. A 5.0-magnitute earthquake occurred near a village in the Aleutsky district of Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, with its epicenter in the Pacific Ocean, a local branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences told TASS.

"The 5.0-magnitude earthquake occurred 30 km from the Nikolskoye village, 506 km from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in the Pacific Ocean. The depth of the quake focus was 34.9 km," the spokesman said.

The Russian Emergency Situations’ Ministry in the Kamchatka Region said the quake was not felt in the settlements of the peninsula. No tsunami threat has been announced.