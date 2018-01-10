Iranian, Russian top diplomats to meet in Moscow

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will arrive in Moscow on Wednesday for a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi was quoted as saying by IRNA news agency.

"Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran will fly to Moscow on Wednesday as part of current consultations of heads of Foreign Ministries of Iran and Russia," the report said.

Earlier reports said that the possibility of arranging a meeting between Lavrov and Zarif this week was under consideration according to the Russian Foreign Ministry’s press service.