Ukrainian radicals protest against Moscow Patriarchate’s churches in Odessa

World
January 09, 21:21 UTC+3 KIEV

On January 8, around 30 extremists blocked the entrance to the Kiev Pechersk Lavra

KIEV, January 9. /TASS/. Radical nationalists have held a protest against the churches of the Moscow Patriarchate in the Ukrainian city of Odessa, putting up stickers on their doors pointing to the fact that these churches were part of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Read also
Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia

Russian patriarch hopes church schism in Ukraine will be overcome

The radicals taking part in the protest posted photos regarding their campaign on social media, claiming that churches belonging to the Moscow Patriarchate were branches of the Russian secret services.

On January 8, around 30 extremists from the S14 nationalist organization blocked the entrance to the Kiev Pechersk Lavra, protesting against its priests’ refusal to perform funeral services for those participants in the military operation in Donbass who were not baptized in the churches of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church reporting to the Moscow Patriarchate.

On Tuesday, the organization’s members hurled threats through Ukrainian media saying that new attacks on the Lavra’s clergymen and parish members were to come.

Show more
