Turkey summons Russian ambassador over ceasefire violation in Syria’s Idlib — source

ANKARA, January 9. /TASS/. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian and Iranian ambassadors claiming that the Syrian government forces had "violated the ceasefire in the Idlib de-escalation zone," a source in the ministry told reporters on Tuesday.

"On January 9, the Russian ambassador was summoned to our Foreign Ministry, we voiced our reaction and concerns in this regard, also asking him to convey the information to the regime in order to make it stop such actions," the source said.

According to him, Iran’s ambassador was also summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry as Iran is another guarantor of the Syrian ceasefire.

The Russian embassy in Ankara has not issued any comments yet.

Earlier on Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu alleged that Syria’s government forces had been delivering strikes on the units of the so-called opposition in the Idlib province "under the guise of fighting terrorists.".