Belgian foreign minister to visit Russia in February

BRUSSELS, January 9. /TASS/. Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Didier Reynders will pay a visit to Russia next month where he plans to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and take part in the work of the Belgium-Russia-Luxembourg economic commission.

"I will pay a visit to Russia in February to hold a meeting with my counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. Then I will travel to Sochi to open a meeting of the mixed Belgium-Russia-Luxembourg economic commission," he told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday.

The last meeting of the Mixed Commission for Economic Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Belgium-Luxembourg Economic Union was held in Moscow in February 2016. Reynders’ visit will take place after Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel’s trip to Russia scheduled for January 29.