Belgian foreign minister to visit Russia in February

World
January 09, 16:38 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Didier Reynders plans to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov

BRUSSELS, January 9. /TASS/. Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Didier Reynders will pay a visit to Russia next month where he plans to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and take part in the work of the Belgium-Russia-Luxembourg economic commission.

"I will pay a visit to Russia in February to hold a meeting with my counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. Then I will travel to Sochi to open a meeting of the mixed Belgium-Russia-Luxembourg economic commission," he told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday.

The last meeting of the Mixed Commission for Economic Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Belgium-Luxembourg Economic Union was held in Moscow in February 2016. Reynders’ visit will take place after Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel’s trip to Russia scheduled for January 29.

10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
