Over 30 missing after two vessels collide off China

SHANGHAI, January 7. /TASS/. Thirty-two people have gone missing after two vessels collided off China’s east coast, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

A Panama-flagged oil tanker was on its way from Iran to South Korea when it collided with a Hong-Kong-registered bulk freighter on Saturday afternoon.

The collision triggered a fire onboard the tanker that carried 136,000 tonnes of gas condensate.

All 32 missing people are crew members of the oil tanker, according to the report. Thirty of them are Iranian citizens and the two others are from Bangladesh.

Some 21 people from the bulk freighter have been rescued. All of them are Chinese citizens.

The rescue effort involves boats from China and South Korea, which has also sent an aircraft. An oil spill was also reported at the scene. Special vessels are dealing with the consequences of the accident.