Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Belarus stays committed to strategic partnership with Russia - Belarusian foreign ministry

World
January 04, 18:11 UTC+3 MINSK

On the other hand, according to the document, "Belarus continued to build constructive and pragmatic relations with the European Union, the United States and other Western countries."

Share
1 pages in this article

MINSK, January 4. /TASS/. In 2017, Belarus stayed committed to strategic cooperation with Russia and concurrently took steps to build constructive relations with the European Union and the United States, the Belarusian foreign ministry said on Thursday in an annual foreign policy review.

"In conditions of mistrust between Russia and the West, Belarus, on the one hand, stayed committed to strategic partnership with Russia, to integration within the Eurasian Economic Union and traditional cooperation with the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Commonwealth of Independent States," the ministry said.

On the other hand, according to the document, "Belarus continued to build constructive and pragmatic relations with the European Union, the United States and other Western countries."

As concerns Belarusian-Russian cooperation, the year 2017 saw "intensive top-level contacts, efficient inter-parliamentary and intergovernmental cooperation," the ministry noted. "Relations had a comprehensive character."

According to the Belarusian foreign ministry, Russia remained the country’s key trade and investment partner. Apart from that, the sides continued to work out joint measures "to remove obstacles in mutual trade" and liberalize business environment.

The Belarusian and Russian foreign ministries "coordinated their actions traditionally closely, which helped consolidate the two countries’ positions on the international arena," the ministry stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moldova needs reset in its relations with Russia - President Dodon
2
Ukraine turns into raw materials colony for wealthy European countries - politician
3
Two military personnel killed in Hmeymim airbase shelling December 31
4
Kamchatka volcano spits up ash 5-7 kilometers high
5
Greek Defense Ministry confirms Russian Su-24M bomber was downed in Syrian airspace
6
Chechnya’s leader nails double standards of US social media
7
Russia to offer MiG-29 aircraft at Argentina’s tender for fighter jets
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама