Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine’s top diplomat promises to "give a hard time" to German companies in Crimea

World
January 04, 6:40 UTC+3 KIEV

Pavel Klimkin is going to use both political and legal means

Share
1 pages in this article
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

KIEV, January 3. /TASS/. Ukraine will resort to legal measures against retailers of German companies Adidas and Volkswagen operating in Crimea, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin said on Wednesday.

"Nowadays, there are companies that allow their retailers, for instance Adidas and Volkswagen, to view Crimea as part of Russia," Klimkin told a joint news conference with visiting German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel.

"We will give them a hard time with the help of both political and legal means," Klimkin promised.

In late December 2017, Ukraine’s Security Service was reported to be planning checks into operation of some German companies in Crimea. Among them are DHL Express, Adidas and Puma.

On 16 March 2014, more than 82% of Crimea’s electorate took part in the referendum, when 96.77% in the Republic of Crimea and 95.6% in the Black Sea naval port of Sevastopol backed splitting from Ukraine and spoke in favor of reuniting with Russia. On March 18, President Vladimir Putin signed the treaty on Crimea’s reunification with Russia. Russia’s Federal Assembly (parliament) approved the document on March 21.

Ukraine refused to recognize the referendum was legitimate. In July 2014, the European Union and the US imposed sanctions against Crimea and Russia and have repeatedly extended and expanded them.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Pavlo Klimkin
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Two military personnel killed in Hmeymim airbase shelling December 31
2
Latvia violates international obligations by deporting Russian reporters - diplomat
3
Five German, four US satellites to be launched from Russia’s Vostochny spaceport
4
Russia warns US against meddling in Iran’s internal affairs - senior diplomat
5
No notification from Russia on ending participation in submarine search - Argentine Navy
6
Russian Navy to focus on strategic non-nuclear deterrence - Commander-in-Chief
7
Russia may supply ten Su-35 fighter jets to China in 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама