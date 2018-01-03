Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

German foreign minister heads for Kiev, plans visiting engagement line

World
January 03, 14:25 UTC+3 BERLIN

Sigmar Gabriel will also have talks with his counterpart Pavel Klimkin and representatives of the OSCE Monitoring Mission in east Ukraine

Share
1 pages in this article
German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel

German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel

© AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

BERLIN, January 3. /TASS/. Germany’s Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel is leaving for Ukraine on Wednesday, where he will have talks with the counterpart Pavel Klimkin and representatives of the OSCE Monitoring Mission in east Ukraine, the foreign ministry’s spokesman Rainer Breul said on Wednesday.

"Minister Gabriel will visit Kiev today, and from there tomorrow he will go to the line of engagement near Mariupol," the spokesman said. "The topics of talks with the Ukrainian government’s representatives, among others, would be the reforms, including fighting the corruption."

According to him, before the flight to Ukraine the foreign minister pointed to the aggravated situation in Donbass. "There is still too much shooting there, and still too many heavy weapons in the region," the quoted the foreign minister as saying. At the same time, the German foreign minister said, the recent exchange of prisoners in Donbass and the ceasefire agreement for the holiday season are good signs. "This is the way it should continue," Breul said.

The Foreign Ministry’s representative continued by saying, Gabriel by this visit wants to demonstrate to the Ukrainians that Germany "is not leaving them in the lurch." "We can see this conflict vital and threatening as never before," he said. "We shall continue working on settlement of that crisis.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to start tests of latest seaborne air defense missile/gun system in 2018
2
Mi-24 crashes Dec 31 en route to Hama aerodrome, both pilots die
3
US should compete with DPRK in common sense, not nuclear buttons - Russian senator
4
Pro-government rallies held in Iran to protest violence — media
5
Russian Navy to focus on strategic non-nuclear deterrence - Commander-in-Chief
6
Ukrainian NPP's power unit stopped due to disorders
7
About 13% of Russian population live below poverty line — ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама