Russia registers in Syria ten ceasefire violations, Turkey - eleven

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Russian observers registered over past 24 hour ten ceasefire violations in Syria, Turkish representatives - eleven, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin on ceasefire observation, published on Wednesday.

"Control groups continue monitoring the ceasefire compliance within the implementation of the Memorandum on the de-escalation zones in the Syrian Arab Republic, which had been signed by the Russia, Turkey, and Iran on May 4, 2017. Situation in the de-escalation zones is assessed as stable," the Defense Ministry said. "Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered ten cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (8), and Latakia (2)."

"The Turkish side has registered 11 cases of ceasefire violation in the provinces of Damascus (2), Aleppo (4), Idlib (2), Latakia (2)," the bulletin reads. "Most cases of unselective firing from small arms have been registered in the areas controlled by insurgents of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist groupings."

"Over the last 24 hours, medical aid has been provided to 39 citizens," the Defense Ministry said.

Syrian de-escalation zones

In accordance with a decision made by Russia, Iran and Turkey - the guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire - in May 2017, de-escalation zones began to be set up in Syria. In mid-September, the guarantor countries announced the establishment of all the four de-escalation zones.

De-escalation zones include the Idlib Province, some parts of its neighboring areas in the Latakia, Hama and Aleppo Provinces north of the city of Homs, Eastern Ghouta, as well as the Daraa and al-Quneitra Provinces in southern Syria.

On December 11, 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Hmeymim air base in Syria and ordered the Russian Defense Ministry to begin the withdrawal of troops from the country. On December 22, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Putin that his order to withdraw the Russian troops from Syria had been implemented.