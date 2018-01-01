Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Any evidence of collusion between Trump, Russia would have leaked long ago - congressman

World
January 01, 14:15 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The FBI has been handling the investigation into Russia’s alleged interference into the 2016 US presidential election

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, January 1. /TASS/. If any evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia existed, it would have leaked long ago, US Representative Ron DeSantis told Fox News.

"If there is any evidence of collusion, that would have been leaked months and months ago, you can bet your bottom dollar on that," he said. According to DeSantis, "it’s very, very frustrating to see, a lot of times they refuse to answer Congress’s questions, they said ‘well, you know it’s classified, we’re not sure if we can do it’… but then they leak classified information to the media so it’s just a very, very frustrating process."

"I think, there has not been evidence of collusion and one of the data points that best supports that I think that if there was evidence of that, I think the press would have gotten it," DeSantis concluded.

The FBI, as well as the intelligence committees of the US Senate and House of Representatives, have been handling the investigation into Russia’s alleged interference into the 2016 US presidential election. In May, the US Department of Justice announced that former FBI Chief Robert Mueller had been appointed as special counsel to investigate alleged Russian interference.

Trump and key members of his team have been repeatedly rejecting all the accusations concerning collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Moscow has also been refuting these allegations.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Navy to focus on strategic non-nuclear deterrence - Commander-in-Chief
2
Russia will continue assisting Syria in sovereignty protection - Putin
3
Putin introduces exclusive right for Russian vessels to carry oil and gas over NSR
4
US helicopters evacuate IS commanders from Syria’s Deir ez-Zor — media
5
Any evidence of collusion between Trump, Russia would have leaked long ago - congressman
6
Russia, China wrap up joint naval exercise in Baltic Sea
7
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама