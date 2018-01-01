Any evidence of collusion between Trump, Russia would have leaked long ago - congressman

WASHINGTON, January 1. /TASS/. If any evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia existed, it would have leaked long ago, US Representative Ron DeSantis told Fox News.

"If there is any evidence of collusion, that would have been leaked months and months ago, you can bet your bottom dollar on that," he said. According to DeSantis, "it’s very, very frustrating to see, a lot of times they refuse to answer Congress’s questions, they said ‘well, you know it’s classified, we’re not sure if we can do it’… but then they leak classified information to the media so it’s just a very, very frustrating process."

"I think, there has not been evidence of collusion and one of the data points that best supports that I think that if there was evidence of that, I think the press would have gotten it," DeSantis concluded.

The FBI, as well as the intelligence committees of the US Senate and House of Representatives, have been handling the investigation into Russia’s alleged interference into the 2016 US presidential election. In May, the US Department of Justice announced that former FBI Chief Robert Mueller had been appointed as special counsel to investigate alleged Russian interference.

Trump and key members of his team have been repeatedly rejecting all the accusations concerning collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Moscow has also been refuting these allegations.