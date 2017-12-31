Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Chinese premiers exchanges New Year greetings

World
December 31, 2017, 11:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier, President of China and Russia, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, exchanged greetings

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev exchanged New Year greetings on Sunday, praising the development of bilateral cooperation, China’s Xinhua said.

"In his message, Li noted that with the successful conclusion of the 22nd regular meeting between the heads of government of China and Russia in November, the two sides have reached crucial consensus on promoting bilateral all-around pragmatic cooperation, and deepened the integration of interests," the news agency said. "Li expressed his willingness to make joint efforts with Medvedev in the coming new year to further promote China-Russia multi-faceted cooperation so as to bear new fruits."

"For his part, Medvedev said the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination has developed at an unprecedented high level, and major cooperation projects have been under smooth implementation," Xinhua said. "Medvedev said he believes bilateral cooperation in key areas will undoubtedly see new results in the coming new year."

Earlier, President of China and Russia, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, exchanged greetings.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US helicopters evacuate IS commanders from Syria’s Deir ez-Zor — media
2
Putin introduces exclusive right for Russian vessels to carry oil and gas over NSR
3
Putin wishes Russians changes for the better in 2018, thanks for believing in Russia
4
VEB may capture Russian market share left open by EBRD — Economy Minister Oreshkin
5
Russia’s Borei-class advanced submarines
6
Russia ready to build ties with US despite Washington’s hostile security doctrine — envoy
7
Russian Black Sea Fleet’s latest frigate Admiral Makarov to be based in Sevastopol
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама