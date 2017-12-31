SCO chief kicks start of 2nd Kunming Marathon

KUNMING, December 31. /TASS/. Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Rashid Alimov kicked start of the 2nd International Marathon symbolizing solidarity of Organization members in a common cause. The competition is held in Kunming, Southwest China.

"I had three feelings. The first one is when you see the flood of colors, thousands of people from many countries of the world, various religions, cultures and nationalities mixed in one powerful river, the feeling of joy and happiness for this unity of people," Alimov told TASS. "The marathon is not merely a sport event - this in an invitation to feel the friend’s shoulder and go together by a path of creation," the official said.

The second feeling is the enormity of the marathon, its scale and comprehensive nature. "This is the most picturesque, attractive and emotional event within the SCO framework. It has no counterparts," Alimov noted. "Thirdly, this event cannot be staged without all SCO member-states and it goes beyond the Organization’s range,’ he added.

Over 14,000 people from 27 countries of the world participate in the 2nd Kunming marathon. The event is expected to strengthen integration processes and consolidation within the SCO, stimulate cultural and humanitarian development, and promote greater influence at the international stage.