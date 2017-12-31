Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

SCO chief kicks start of 2nd Kunming Marathon

World
December 31, 7:07 UTC+3 KUNMING

Over 14,000 people from 27 countries of the world participate in the International Marathon

Share
1 pages in this article

KUNMING, December 31. /TASS/. Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Rashid Alimov kicked start of the 2nd International Marathon symbolizing solidarity of Organization members in a common cause. The competition is held in Kunming, Southwest China.

"I had three feelings. The first one is when you see the flood of colors, thousands of people from many countries of the world, various religions, cultures and nationalities mixed in one powerful river, the feeling of joy and happiness for this unity of people," Alimov told TASS. "The marathon is not merely a sport event - this in an invitation to feel the friend’s shoulder and go together by a path of creation," the official said.

The second feeling is the enormity of the marathon, its scale and comprehensive nature. "This is the most picturesque, attractive and emotional event within the SCO framework. It has no counterparts," Alimov noted. "Thirdly, this event cannot be staged without all SCO member-states and it goes beyond the Organization’s range,’ he added.

Over 14,000 people from 27 countries of the world participate in the 2nd Kunming marathon. The event is expected to strengthen integration processes and consolidation within the SCO, stimulate cultural and humanitarian development, and promote greater influence at the international stage.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US helicopters evacuate IS commanders from Syria’s Deir ez-Zor — media
2
Mutual respect should be basic in relations between Russia, US - Putin
3
Russian arms and military equipment delivered to Tajikistan — Defense Ministry
4
Russia’s new active protection system to shield T-72, T-90 tanks from US TOW missiles
5
Russia to focus on beefing up military infrastructure in Arctic and on western border
6
Over 50 warships under construction for Russian Navy in 2017
7
Russia launches serial production of upgraded rockets for anti-submarine warfare system
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама