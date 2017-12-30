Suspect in St. Petersburg blast has psychiatric record - source

ST. PETERSBURG, December 30. /TASS/. A suspect in the blast at a store in St. Petersburg has allegedly had a psychiatric record, a source with law enforcement agencies told TASS on Saturday.

"According to preliminary information, the suspect has been on file with a psychiatric clinic and led an anti-social life," he said adding the suspect lived in the city’s Krasnoselsky district.

Earlier in the day, Russia’s FSB Federal Security Service said that the suspect in the blast at the Perekrestok supermarket in St. Petersburg had been detained and handed over to the Russian Investigative Committee.

Spokeswoman for the Investigative Committee Svetlana Petrenko said that investigators had begun questioning the suspect. The investigation will petition the court for his arrest, according to her.

On December 27, a homemade explosive device packed with lethal components was detonated near self-lockers of the Perekrestok supermarket on the first floor of the Gigant-Hall entertainment center in St. Petersburg’s Kondratyevsky Avenue. The bomb produced a blast equivalent to 200g of TNT. Eighteen people are reported to be injured in the blast. The Investigative Committee defined the explosion as an attempted murder against two and more persons.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin described the blast as a terrorist act.