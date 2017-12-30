Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Suspect in St. Petersburg blast has psychiatric record - source

World
December 30, 20:42 UTC+3

According to preliminary information, the suspect has been on file with a psychiatric clinic and led an anti-social life

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, December 30. /TASS/. A suspect in the blast at a store in St. Petersburg has allegedly had a psychiatric record, a source with law enforcement agencies told TASS on Saturday.

"According to preliminary information, the suspect has been on file with a psychiatric clinic and led an anti-social life," he said adding the suspect lived in the city’s Krasnoselsky district.

Earlier in the day, Russia’s FSB Federal Security Service said that the suspect in the blast at the Perekrestok supermarket in St. Petersburg had been detained and handed over to the Russian Investigative Committee.

Spokeswoman for the Investigative Committee Svetlana Petrenko said that investigators had begun questioning the suspect. The investigation will petition the court for his arrest, according to her.

On December 27, a homemade explosive device packed with lethal components was detonated near self-lockers of the Perekrestok supermarket on the first floor of the Gigant-Hall entertainment center in St. Petersburg’s Kondratyevsky Avenue. The bomb produced a blast equivalent to 200g of TNT. Eighteen people are reported to be injured in the blast. The Investigative Committee defined the explosion as an attempted murder against two and more persons.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin described the blast as a terrorist act.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
About 40,000 Russian citizens get land plots as part of Far East hectare program
2
US keeps persuading Turkey not to buy Russian missile systems — Pentagon
3
Russian test dog withstands record depth of over 1 km on liquid breathing
4
US helicopters evacuate IS commanders from Syria’s Deir ez-Zor — media
5
Russia will continue assisting Syria in sovereignty protection - Putin
6
St. Isaac’s Cathedral handover to Orthodox Church likely "in near future" - hierarch
7
Over 50 warships under construction for Russian Navy in 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама