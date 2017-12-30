Eleven people taken hostage in Ukraine’s Kharkov - police

KIEV, December 30. /TASS/. An unidentified man has taken eleven people hostage at a post office in the Ukrainian city of Kharkov, the city’s police told TASS on Saturday.

"We are aware that eleven people (nine adults and two underage children) are being forcibly held inside the post office," the police said adding nothing was known about the hostage taker’s demands.

In addition, the police confirmed that a robbery could not "be ruled out," as local media outlets had reported earlier.

Police officers, medics, firefighters and bomb disposal experts have arrived at the scene as the attacker claims he is armed with explosives.