St. Petersburg supermarket blast suspect detained - FSB

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russia’s FSB Federal Security Service has detained the perpetrator and organizer of the explosion at the Perekrestok supermarket in St. Petersburg, the FSB PR center said on Saturday.

"On December 30, 2017, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation spotted and detained the organizer and perpetrator who detonated an improvised explosive device on December 27 in a salesroom of the Perekrestok supermarket in St. Petersburg," says the FSB press release obtained by TASS.

The suspect has been handed over to the Russian Investigative Committee.

On December 27, a homemade explosive device packed with lethal components was detonated near self-lockers of the Perekrestok supermarket on the first floor of the Gigant-Hall entertainment center in St. Petersburg’s Kondratyevsky Avenue. The bomb produced a blast equivalent to 200g of TNT. Eighteen people are reported to be injured in the blast. The Investigative Committee defined the explosion as an attempted murder against two and more persons.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin described the blast as a terrorist act.