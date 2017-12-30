Claims of Russia's election meddling in US triggered by political struggle — diplomat

WASHINGTON, December 30. /TASS/. Claims of alleged Russian interference in the latest presidential election in the United States are "a bargaining chip" in domestic political struggle, Russia’s ambassador in the US, Anatoly Antonov, said.

"The thing is that the so-called ‘Russian issue,’ the ‘Russian interference’ is <...> a bargaining chip in the US political struggle. The losing side, irritated by its electoral defeat, decided to use this factor to justify its downfall by demonizing [someone], in this case - Russia," the diplomat said in an interview with the international Russian-language RTVi channel, broadcasted on Friday.

Donald Trump, a Republican candidate, defeated Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton in the elections that took place last November.