Bus plows into public transport stop in Moscow

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Three people were injured as a bus plowed into a public transport stop in Moscow, the Main Moscow Department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

"According to recent information, three people have been injured, while two have been successfully resuscitated," a source in the city’s law enforcement agencies said.

Earlier a source in the city’s law enforcement agencies said that two people had been killed as a result of the incident.

The source also said that the cause of the accident was under investigation, police officers had cordoned off the area.

Еще одна трагедия! Есть жертвы... #авария #дтп #сходненская #наезднаостановку #наезднапешехода Публикация от @ irina_cat_ Дек 28, 2017 at 11:08 PST