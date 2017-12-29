Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Bus plows into public transport stop in Moscow

World
December 29, 10:01 UTC+3

According to recent information, three people have been injured

© Sergey Bobylev/TASS

Read also

Bus plunges into Moscow pedestrian underpass

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Three people were injured as a bus plowed into a public transport stop in Moscow, the Main Moscow Department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

"According to recent information, three people have been injured, while two have been successfully resuscitated," a source in the city’s law enforcement agencies said.

Earlier a source in the city’s law enforcement agencies said that two people had been killed as a result of the incident. 

The source also said that the cause of the accident was under investigation, police officers had cordoned off the area.

Еще одна трагедия! Есть жертвы... #авария #дтп #сходненская #наезднаостановку #наезднапешехода

Публикация от @ irina_cat_

