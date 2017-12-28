Russian Politics & Diplomacy
IS’s Afghan 'branch' fully controls some districts in country’s north -— Foreign Ministry

December 28, 16:10 UTC+3
Read also

Presidential adviser says roughly 4,000 IS militants still in Afghanistan

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The Afghan "branch" of the Islamic State (IS, terror group, outlawed in Russia) fully controls a number of districts in the north of the country, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a press briefing on Thursday.

"Of particular concern is the situation in northern Afghanistan where the so-called Afghan branch of the ISIL (former name of IS - TASS) fully controls some districts and perseveres in its attempts to get a foothold in Afghanistan’s northern regions bordering on the Central Asian states," Zakharova stressed.

Persons
Maria Zakharova
Topics
Islamic State
