Syrian Kurds to take part in national dialogue congress in Sochi - YPG commander

World
December 28, 3:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

As many as 155 delegates from Syria’s northeastern region will be present at this forum

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Representatives of the "Kurdish autonomous democratic authorities in northern Syria" will be commissioned to take part in a Syrian national dialogue congress in Russia’s Sochi on January 29-30, 2018, general commander of People Protection Units (YPG) Sipan Hamo told Firat News Agency on Wednesday.

"Despite Turkey’s objections, as many as 155 delegates from Syria’s northeastern region populated mostly by the Kurds, will be present at this forum," he said.

Hamo accused Ankara of "seeking to frustrate the congress using the issue of participation of Syrian Kurds." He stressed that Kurdish armed groups, which are the core of the Syrian Democratic Forces, now control more than a fourth of the country’s territory.

According to Hamo, Kurdish forces have coped with tasks of repelling Islamic State (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) by 100% "The Kurds are fighting in the interests of all peoples living in Syria," he emphasized, adding that the task for 2018 is to fight against the Jabhat al-Nusra group (also outlawed in Russia).

Topics
Syrian conflict
