Merkel and Macron urge Kiev government, Donbass to exchange remaining prisoners

BERLIN, December 27. /TASS/. German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have urged the parties to the armed civil conflict in eastern Ukrane to complete the exchange of all the remaining prisoners.

They said it in a joint statement published by the press service of the German government.

"Chancellor Merkel and President Macron call on the parties to the conflict to exchange the remaining prisoners, to assure full access for representatives of the International Red Cross and to support the efforts of the Red Cross in a search for persons who are listed as missing," the two leaders said.