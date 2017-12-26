Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kyrgyz president warns about IS ideology spreading in Central Asia

World
December 26, 22:00 UTC+3 NOVO-OGARYOVO

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Zheenbekov called for "efficient cooperation" to counter the threat

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 26. /TASS/. President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Zheenbekov has warned about a threat of increasing expansion of Islamic State (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) ideology in Central Asian countries.

"The ideology of Islamic State and other such radical groups is increasingly spreading in Central Asia, with active propaganda and recruiting of citizens of our states. I think it will be impossible to ensure collective security, reliable protection of state borders and withstand the present-day challenges and threats without efficient cooperation between the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in the sphere of border security," he said at an informal meeting of the CIS leaders.

Show more
Islamic State
