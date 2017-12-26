Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Abkhaz Foreign Ministry says work underway on dual citizenship agreement with Russia

World
December 26, 16:33 UTC+3 SUKHUM

According to Abkhazia’s top diplomat, in 2017 Russia and Abkhazia signed four agreements

SUKHUM, December 26. /TASS/. Abkhazia and Russia are getting ready to sign an agreement on dual citizenship, Abkhaz Foreign Minister Daur Kove told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday.

"An agreement on resolving the dual citizenship issue, which is topical for our citizens, is being prepared for signing, the text of the document is being finalized," he said. The minister noted that in early December Moscow hosted bilateral consultations on the draft agreement aimed at resolving the status of individuals with dual Abkhaz-Russian citizenship.

Russia to ease citizenship rules for foreigners investing $10 mln in Far East

Earlier reports said that Abkhazia’s citizens began to unilaterally get Russian citizenship in 2002, and in 2005 the republic proclaimed the dual citizenship principle with Russia in its legislation. The process of acquiring Russian citizenship by Abkhaz nationals was suspended after Russia recognized Abkhazia’s independence in 2008. The Treaty on Alliance and Strategic Partnership of November 24, 2014, envisages additional steps to facilitate the procedure to acquire Russian citizenship for Abkhazia’s citizens, an additional agreement is required for that.

According to Abkhazia’s top diplomat, in 2017 Russia and Abkhazia signed four agreements. They include an agreement on the joint Information and Coordination Center of the two countries’ Interior Ministries, which will coordinate efforts to counter organized crime and other dangerous crimes.

According to the Abkhaz Foreign Ministry, a total of 130 bilateral agreements have been signed after Abkhazia was recognized by Russia.

