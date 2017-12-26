Putin offers condolences to Philippine president over devastating typhoon

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent condolences to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte over numerous deaths and a large-scale destruction caused by the Vinta typhoon and also the deadly fire in Davao, the Kremlin website said.

"Accept my deepest condolences over numerous deaths and serious destruction caused by the Vinta typhoon and also a large-scale fire in your native town of Davao. It is especially tragic that these disasters occurred on the eve of the bright Christmas holiday," the statement said.

Putin conveyed the words of sympathy and support to the relatives and friends of victims and also wishes of a speedy recovery to those injured.

According to the latest data, floods and landslides in the south of the Philippines caused by the tropical storm killed at least 240 people and 107 others went missing. Some 52,000 people have fled their homes and they celebrated Christmas in evacuation centers.

The fire in a shopping center in the third-largest city of Davao claimed 37 lives overnight to Sunday.