Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Fireworks explosion at Cuban festival injures dozens of people — media

World
December 26, 8:40 UTC+3 HAVANA

39 people were wounded, eight of them are in critical condition

Share
1 pages in this article

HAVANA, December 26. /TASS/. A fireworks explosion injured 39 people during a carnival in the central Cuban town of Remedios, local television reported on Monday.

Earlier reports said 22 people were wounded. All victims have been taken to hospitals in Santa Clara, with eight of them in critical condition.

The incident occurred overnight to Monday near the city’s central park. A spark ignited the fireworks stored in bags, triggering the explosion. People who were standing nearby received various burns.

Six children and teenagers were among those injured. According to preliminary data, all victims are local citizens.

The December festival in Remedios, the so-called parrandas, is one of the oldest holidays in Cuba that draws thousands of people from across the country and foreign tourists. In 2013, parrandas were declared Cuba’s cultural heritage.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Advanced frigate Admiral Gorshkov to join Russian Navy in 2018
2
Russian Navy to receive improved Borei-class strategic submarine in 2026 — source
3
Russia starts forming permanent force grouping at Syria’s Tartus and Hmeymim
4
Russia’s Finance Ministry prepares draft law on cryptocurrency regulation
5
Russia to focus on military infrastructure development in Arctic and on western flank
6
Press review: OSCE, EU to skip Crimea in 2018 vote and Russian ‘Google Earth Pro’ coming
7
Bus driver in fatal Moscow underpass crash may have not used brake systems
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама