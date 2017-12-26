Fireworks explosion at Cuban festival injures dozens of people — media

HAVANA, December 26. /TASS/. A fireworks explosion injured 39 people during a carnival in the central Cuban town of Remedios, local television reported on Monday.

Earlier reports said 22 people were wounded. All victims have been taken to hospitals in Santa Clara, with eight of them in critical condition.

The incident occurred overnight to Monday near the city’s central park. A spark ignited the fireworks stored in bags, triggering the explosion. People who were standing nearby received various burns.

Six children and teenagers were among those injured. According to preliminary data, all victims are local citizens.

The December festival in Remedios, the so-called parrandas, is one of the oldest holidays in Cuba that draws thousands of people from across the country and foreign tourists. In 2013, parrandas were declared Cuba’s cultural heritage.