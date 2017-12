CHISINAU, December 24. /TASS/. Radical parliament members want to raise the question of Moldova’s withdrawal from the CIS on the backstage of the ruling pro-European coalitions in the parliament, President of Moldova Igor Dodon told TASS after the meeting with reporters on Saturday.

"I know that there are parliament members in the ruling pro-European coalition that want to take advantage of aggravation of relations with Russia in order to put forward the issue of our country’s withdrawal from the CIS. I consider this is unacceptable because such a step will hit interests of the Moldovan nation in the first instance. We will make every endeavor to prevent this," Dodon said.

"All the recent developments should be stopped. I will also communicate with the prime minister and the speaker of Moldova’s parliament [representing the ruling pro-European coalition - TASS] in order to clarify our vision of bilateral relations with Russia in the next year," the President said. "Ambitions of individual politicians should not lead to suffering of the common people," he added.