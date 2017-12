LUGANSK, December 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed units have opened fire on three occasions at the positions of the People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed Lugansk republic since Friday morning but they are generally observing ceasefire as of 00:00 hours Saturday when a ceasefire agreement took effect, Luganskinformcenter news agency quoted the republic’s defense ministry on Saturday.

Fire was delivered at the villages of Logvinovo, Lozovoye and Kalinovka, the agency said. The Ukrainian side did the shelling from 120 mm mortars, the guns mounted on armored vehicles and grenade launchers of various types.

"With the beginning of the new day, however, there’s been no shelling on the part of Ukrainian armed units," Luganskinformcenter said. "Ceasefire is generally observed."

Ceasefire established for the beginning of a new academic year was formally in effect in Donbass as of August 25. It was broadly called ‘the school truce’.

The arrangement helped reduce tensions along the Line of Contact at first but the intensity of shelling increased again afterwards.

On December 20, members of the Ukraine Contact Group in charge of defusing the armed civil conflict in eastern Ukraine reached a yet another agreement on declaring ceasefire. The latter took effect at 00:00 hours East European Time on December 23.