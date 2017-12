ASTANA, December 22. /TASS/. Damascus will make every effort for the success of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on January 29-30, the head of Syria’s governmental delegation at the Astana talks and Syria’s UN envoy Bashar Jaafari said.

"The Syrian government will attend the Congress in Sochi. We will make every effort to prepare well for the Syrian National Dialogue Congress and this will serve as a good basis for dialogue between the Syrians," Jaafari said.

Countries-guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire - Russia, Iran and Turkey - agreed on Friday at the international meeting in the Kazakh capital of Astana to hold the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi on January 29-30.

The forum will focus on drawing up Syria’s new constitution and holding elections on its basis under the UN auspices. Russia, Iran and Turkey will hold a meeting in Sochi on January 19-20 in preparation for the Congress.