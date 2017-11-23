Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kiev bars 1,300 foreign citizens from entering Ukraine in 2017 due to Crimea visits

World
November 23, 13:48 UTC+3 KIEV

Ukrainian border service drew up more than 2,000 administrative protocols "for violating the procedure" of entering Crimea

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, November 23. /TASS/. Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service has blackballed more than 1,300 foreign nationals from visiting the country since the beginning of this year because of their visits to Crimea, its press service reported on Thursday.

"In connection with such violations [related to visiting Crimea - TASS], more than 1,300 decisions have been made on banning foreigners from entering Ukraine, including nearly 100 performing artists and cultural personalities," the press service said. In addition to that, the Ukrainian border service drew up more than 2,000 administrative protocols "for violating the procedure of entering the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and departure from it," the State Border Guard Service reports.

On March 11, 2014, the legislatures of Crimea and Sevastopol voted to declare on independence from Ukraine. A referendum was held on the peninsula five days later when the overwhelming majority of voters (96.7% in Crimea and 95.6% in the city of Sevastopol) supported Crimea’s reunification with Russia. A treaty on the accession of the new territorial entities to the Russian Federation was signed on March 18.

Read also
Czech President Milos Zeman

Czech president slams EU’s double standards on Crimea as ‘bad practice’

Despite the convincing results of the referendum, Kiev refused to recognize Crimea as part of Russia.

Since then, Ukraine has repeatedly banned foreigners, including Russian citizens, from entering the country. One of the most famous incidents was Kiev’s decision to blacklist Russia’s Eurovision contestant Yulia Samoilova from entering Ukraine for three years. The SBU, Ukraine’s spy agency, claimed that, by performing in Crimea in the summer of 2015, Samoilova violated the Ukrainian government’s decree obliging foreigners to receive permits to visit the Black Sea peninsula.

In addition to that, On May 16, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko put into effect the National Security and Defense Council’s decision on extending sanctions against foreign lawmakers for visiting Crimea. Among the sanctioned MPs were representatives from France, Greece, Israel, Spain, Italy, Serbia and other countries.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis Crimea and Sevastopol
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
MP blasts US ‘brazen’ plans to keep military presence in Syria after defeat of terrorists
2
Russia to create Su-30SM fighter aircraft squadron on western flank
3
Moscow to protect Russian senator detained in Nice — Kremlin
4
Russia to help Sudan upgrade its armed forces
5
Kremlin: Syrian National Dialogue Congress to be convened after its participants confirmed
6
Kremlin doubts reliability of reports on US’ plans to stay in Syria after defeat of IS
7
Russia to send oceanographic ship to Argentina to assist search for missing submarine
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама