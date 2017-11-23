Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian military seizes Gladosovo settlement in ‘grey zone’ near Gorlovka

World
November 23, 0:28 UTC+3 DONETKS

The Ukrainian military had brought mortars to the settlement and started to plant mines in its neighborhood, spokesman for the Operational Command of the DPR said

Share
1 pages in this article

DONETKS, November 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has seized the Gladosovo settlement located in the buffer zone near the city of Gorlovka, local residents have been told to remain at home, a spokesman for the Operational Command of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said.

"Tonight, militants from the 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade and the Aidar battalion have blatantly bullied the residents of the Gladosovo settlement," the Donetsk News Agency quoted the spokesman as saying. "Under the cover of the night, the raiders entered the settlement and blocked every house, prohibiting locals from going outside, threatening them with weapons," the spokesman added.

He stressed that the Ukrainian military had brought mortars to the settlement and started to plant mines in its neighborhood. The DPR Operational Command said that such actions amounted to taking civilian prisoners and were a gross violation of the Minsk Agreements.

On November 3, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko signed a decree saying that the Shirokino settlement was no longer part of the Donbass "grey zone." A new civil military administration was formed to rule Shirokino and the Berdyanskoye settlement in the Volnovakhsky District of the Donetsk region.

The Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements stipulates a comprehensive ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons aimed at establishing a security zone no less than 50 kilometers wide. The document, agreed on by the leaders of the Normandy Quartet countries (Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine), was signed by members of the Contact Group on February 12, 2015. In September 2015, the Contact Group on resolving the situation in eastern Ukraine sighed an additional provision stipulating that both parties should withdraw light weapons 15 kilometers away from the line of contact in order to set up a 30-kilometer buffer zone (or a "grey zone").

However, Kiev violated the Minsk Agreements, launching a "creeping offensive" to seize settlements located in the "grey zone." According to the Donbass republics, in 2015 and 2016, the Ukrainian military seized eight settlements in the buffer zone - Pishchevik, Pavlopol, Vinogradnoye, Gnutovo, Shirokino, Bakhmutovka, Zhovanka and Troitskoye.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Last respects to be paid to Hvorostovsky in Moscow on November 27
2
Kremlin vows to make every effort to defend interests of senator detained in France
3
Russian, Turkish, Iranian presidents adopt joint declaration on Syria
4
Kremlin refutes media rumors of Moscow allegedly ‘backing’ political forces in Lugansk
5
Remembering Dmitri Hvorostovsky, Russia’s legendary baritone
6
US opened Pandora’s box in situation around media — Russian diplomat
7
Large-scale combat actions against terrorists in Syria nearing end — Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама