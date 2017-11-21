Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Clashes reported during Maidan anniversary rally in central Kiev

World
November 21, 20:22 UTC+3 KIEV
Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, November 21. /TASS/. Clashes have taken place in the Ukrainian capital city of Kiev between the police and the participants in the rally to mark the anniversary of the Maidan tragedy, the Public TV reported on Tuesday.

Read also

Lawyer: No evidence of Berkut fighters’ guilt in Maidan shootings

It was noted that the police and demonstrators started pushing each other during protesters' speeches. The reason for the clashes that involve several dozen people are unknown yet.

According to the Ukrainskaya Pravda edition, they occurred after members of the Coalition of Orange Revolution Participants non-governmental organization tried to put up two tents near Independence stele on Independence Square. In response to that, the police encircled the activists pushing them away from the tents, while the protesters tried to put up resistance.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
French police detain Russian senator in Nice — embassy
2
Russian troops receive over 3,000 advanced weapon systems
3
Hypersonic and bottom-based missiles make part of Russian troops’ arsenal
4
Czech president urges West, Russia to end sanctions
5
Facebook representatives to discuss compliance with Russian laws
6
UK foreign secretary expected to visit Russia in December — diplomat
7
Almost all Russian oil companies ready to extend OPEC+ deal — sources
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама