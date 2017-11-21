Clashes reported during Maidan anniversary rally in central Kiev

KIEV, November 21. /TASS/. Clashes have taken place in the Ukrainian capital city of Kiev between the police and the participants in the rally to mark the anniversary of the Maidan tragedy, the Public TV reported on Tuesday.

It was noted that the police and demonstrators started pushing each other during protesters' speeches. The reason for the clashes that involve several dozen people are unknown yet.

According to the Ukrainskaya Pravda edition, they occurred after members of the Coalition of Orange Revolution Participants non-governmental organization tried to put up two tents near Independence stele on Independence Square. In response to that, the police encircled the activists pushing them away from the tents, while the protesters tried to put up resistance.